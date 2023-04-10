Riddhima Kapoor hugs ‘best brother’ Ranbir Kapoor in this UNSEEN pic from his wedding with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor, as we all know is a complete family man. He loves his mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. We have often seen Riddhima showering love on her brother and never hesitates in sharing pictures of her with Ranbir. Today on siblings' day too, Riddhima shared an unseen and adorable picture of the brother-sister duo from his wedding with Alia Bhatt and we bet you are going to love it.

Riddhima Kapoor shares unseen picture with Ranbir Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram stories, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared an unseen picture of her with her brother. The picture appears to be clicked during Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. In the snap, we can see the Brahmastra star in an orange-colored kurta looking all happy and he is hugging his sister who looks gorgeous in a sequined saree. The bond between the brother-sister is clearly visible in this picture. Sharing this picture, Riddhima wrote ‘best brother’ on it.

Check out the picture:

Ranbir Kapoor work front

Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Luv Ranjan’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and he was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Next, he will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

