Riddhima Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary: If only I could hear you call me mushk once more

On Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute for her late father. She remembered him with old photos and longed to be called 'mushk' again by him.

A year ago today, left for his heavenly abode and left everyone grieving. His family, friends, fans are still trying to cope with his loss and today, on his first death anniversary, tributes have been pouring in for him on social media. His daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also penned a heartfelt note remembering her dad on social media. Riddhima, who often remembers her dad with old photos on social media, shared a collage of new and old childhood with late Rishi Kapoor and remembered him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Riddhima wrote, "If only i could hear you call me mushk once more ...“Until we meet again we think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.”– Dorothy Mae Cavendish I love you always." Sharing the post, Riddhima turned off the comments on social media. In one of the photos, we could see Riddhima as a little girl in her dad Rishi's arms while in the other one, she could be seen smiling away as an adult while posing with the late actor.

Riddhima also shared a note on her Instagram story for her dad and wrote, "Miss you papa." Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 29, 2020, after a 2-year long battle with Cancer. The senior star had gone to New York for his treatment when he was diagnosed with the disease and he spent over a year there for the same. Post his treatment, he returned to India in 2019 September and returned to work. He shot for his film, The Body and it was the last film in which fans saw him on the big screen.

Another film for which Rishi Kapoor shot was Sharmaji Namkeen. However, before its completion, he passed away. Now, Paresh Rawal will be completing the remaining portions of the film. The legacy that Rishi Kapoor left behind is huge and his fans continue to remember him with his stellar performances. From Bobby to Karz to Love Aaj Kal, each of his act remains special for movie buffs.

