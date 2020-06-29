Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Samara come together for a ‘three generations’ selfie & fans calls it priceless

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share a photo with Neetu Kapoor and daughter Samara and captioned it ‘Three generations’

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a social media star because soon after veteran actor ’s demise, daughter Riddhima has been sharing old and unseen photos of the late actor. Ever since Rishi Kapoor succumbed to one year long battle with cancer, Riddhima has been with her mother, , in Mumbai, with her daughter Samara. Amidst a host of priceless photos that Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing on Instagram, her latest post featuring Neetu Kapoor and Samara stood out for us as the photo captured ‘three generations’.

In the photo, we can see Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posing with mom Neetu and daughter Samara, while Neetu Kapoor clicks a selfie and alongside the photo, Riddhima wrote, “Three generations love & only love @neetu54…” Recently, Neetu Kapoor had a new addition to the family as they got a Shih Tzu puppy and named him Doodle Kapoor and this was a gift for Neetu from Riddhima. Earlier, Neetu took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself cuddling Doodle and thanking Riddhima as she wrote, “Can’t thank @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial enough for this cute button Doodle.”

RIshi Kapoor died on April 30,2020, in Mumbai after a two-year battle with Leukaemia, and due to the lockdown, Riddhima was denied permission to fly to Mumbai, which is why she was not part of the last rites. However, later, Riddhima drove to Mumbai from Delhi to be with her mother. During a recent interaction with fans on Instagram, a fan asked Riddhima how Neetu is coping with the loss of her husband and to this, she said, “We drive strength from each other -- We are well.”

Check out Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's photo with mom Neetu and Samara here:

