Riddhima Kapoor praises ‘crazy talented human’ Ranbir Kapoor for Animal; ‘I am speechless’
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to social media and reviewed her brother, Ranbir Kapoor's performance in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga helmed action-drama film Animal.
It’s been nearly ten days since Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal was theatrically released. In this short span, the movie succeeded in entering the Rs 600 crore club domestically. People are still queuing outside cinema halls and arriving in huge numbers to watch Ranbir Kapoor in action. His sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently watched it and was blown away by the actor’s performance.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni praises Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Animal
Ranbir Kapoor’s family is his biggest cheerleader. After watching the movie at the special screening, his wife Alia Bhatt expressed her opinions on it. Now, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to social media and penned how amazed she was after watching the actor’s performance in the action-drama film Animal.
Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Rans! You incredibly crazy talented human. Are you for real! Acred it & how! I am speechless! Oof! What a movie! #animalfever #animal (multiple star emojis)”
Take a look:
Alia Bhatt’s review of Animal
Alia Bhatt was among the excited celebs who shared a detailed review of the film. Praising the director, she penned, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga there is NO ONE like you! The beats in this film are shocking, surprising, unreal and fully loaded. Goosebumps and iconic imagery for dayssssss @sandeepreddy.vanga.”
Crushing over Rashmika Mandanna, she shared, “@rashmika_mandanna you are so so so beautiful and honest in the film! As I told you in person. I loved you in that scene - so special and inspiring. Fully joining the #crushmika club :)”
She also called Bobby Deol her ‘most favorite’ and lauded his outstanding performance. She even heaped praises on Anil Kapoor. “You are just magic every time you are on screen. And the one and only @anilskapoor - smashing it as always! Such an inspiration.”
About Animal
The multi-starrer film showcases the relationship of Ranbir Kapoor’s character Ranvijay ‘Vijay’ Singh with his father Balbir Singh and how he seeks revenge from the latter’s assassins. It made waves at the box office and managed to chase big numbers. Triptii Dimri and Bobby Deol’s short stint was highly appreciated by cinephiles and critics alike.
ALSO READ: Animal: Prem Chopra calls Ranbir Kapoor 'tremendous' as he reviews film; praises Bobby Deol
