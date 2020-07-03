  1. Home
Riddhima Kapoor praises husband Bharat Sahni for donating plasma to critically ill Covid patients

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is proud of her husband Bharat Sahni, as he donated plasma amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Riddhima posted a picture in which Bharat is seen in the hospital sitting on a chair and donating plasma.

"So proud of you for donating your plasma and saving someone's life today. Well done," she wrote.

Riddhima is currently spending time with her mom, Neetu Kapoor, in Mumbai. She reached here a few days after her father, Rishi Kapoor, passed away on April 30.

Neetu Kapoor too praised her son-in-law for donating plasma. She took to Instagram Stories and wrote: "So proud of my son-in-law @brat.man for donating his plasma to critically ill Covid patients. I sincerely hope this inspires a lot of other people to come forward and do the same."

However, Neetu Kapoor did not share if Bharat had suffered from coronavirus or not.

