Riddhima Kapoor recalls her 'wonder years' with mom Neetu Kapoor and shares a childhood picture

Late and ’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is an active social media user. To keep her fans entertained, she often shares interesting posts. Recently, she shared a few priceless unseen pictures on her Instagram story. In one of the pictures, Neetu Kapoor can be seen holding baby Riddhima on her shoulders while the other picture is an evergreen still of Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima posted her mom and dad’s throwback picture with a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji.

While sharing the childhood picture with mother Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima wrote, “Wonder years” followed by a heart emoji.

Have a look at Riddhima’s latest posts here:

Recently, Riddhima, Neetu and celebrated ’s 38th birthday. Riddhima took to her social media handle to share a sweet birthday note for her brother along with a beautiful collage and in the caption, she wrote, “Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much #babybrother #38andfab”.

She has also shared a happy picture with her mother Neetu and brother Ranbir enjoying the birthday lunch. In the caption, she wrote, “Birthday lunch Happiest Bday Rans ”

Even Neetu Kapoor penned a special birthday note for her son Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu’s post read, “Birthdays are not complete without blessings !! I bless him everyday for his deep understanding of pple ‘s emotions !!! for effortlessly making pple feel secure around him !!!”

Also Read:PHOTOS: Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni make for a stylish mother daughter duo as they head for shopping

Credits :Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instaagram

Share your comment ×