Riddhima Kapoor remembers dad Rishi Kapoor with throwback pics with Neetu, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya, Abhishek

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share two sweet photos of late dad Rishi Kapoor as she remembered him. In one photo, we can see late Rishi Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & others and in another one, it is the late actor with wife & Riddhima.

Senior actor left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020. With that, the entire Bollywood fraternity was left in shock and grief. The senior star was cremated in the presence of his near and dear ones including , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and others. While daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni couldn’t be present physically, she was on video call with Alia during the final rites. A week after the senior star’s demise, Riddhima has been sharing sweet memories in the form of throwback photos on social media.

A day back, Riddhima shared two endearing throwback photos. One of the photos was from the time when , Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya had visited Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York with Ranbir and Alia. In the photo, we can see late Rishi Kapoor posing with Aaradhya, Samaira, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir, Alia, Abhishek, Riddhima, and other close family friends. The happy photo was taken back in the days when the entire family of Rishi Kapoor had joined him in New York.

In another photo, we can see Riddhima posing with her late father, Rishi Kapoor and mom Neetu Kapoor. Riddhima shared both the photos with heart emoticons and remembered her late father with fond memories. She had arrived in Mumbai after Rishi Kapoor’s was cremated via road as flights weren’t operational due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Amid the hour of grief for Ranbir, Neetu and Riddhima, condolences and support has been pouring in from the film industry. Rishi Kapoor’s demise left everyone shocked and stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, , and others were heartbroken over his passing.

Here are throwback photos that Riddhima shared of late Rishi Kapoor:

The senior star was last in the film The Body with Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita and Vedhika. He also was a part of starrer The Intern’s remake.

