Riddhima Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with a family pic ft Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu: Your love will light our way

On the day of his 11-month prayer meeting, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered her late father Rishi Kapoor with a throwback photo. With the family picture of him with Ranbir Kapoor and others, she penned a heartfelt note for him.

Thursday began on a nostalgic note for and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as it was the day of late 's 11-month prayer meeting. The senior star passed away on April 30, 2020, and left all friends and family members in grief. On the day, while Neetu shared a throwback video from her and Rishi Kapoor's last New York trip, Riddhima remembered the picture-perfect family memories with her late dad. Remembering him, Riddhima penned a heartfelt note and expressed how his memories will remain in everyone's hearts forever.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Riddhima shared a throwback photo from a time when she, Ranbir, Neetu, Samara stepped out for a dinner. Recalling the happier times, Riddhima remembered her late father. In the photo, the senior star could be seen smiling away with his son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima by his side. Riddhima's daughter Samara also was in the frame and the photo left fans emotional as they remembered the senior star fondly via the same. Many commented on the post as well.

Sharing the photos, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Your love will light our way- Your memory will forever be with us! Always in our hearts." Earlier, Riddhima as well as Bharat Sahni had shared a photo of her father on her Instagram story as well and remembered him.

After Rishi Kapoor's demise, Neetu and Riddhima spent a couple of months together in Mumbai. Neetu was encouraged by her kids Riddhima and Ranbir to return to the silver screen again and hence, Neetu began shooting for her film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. When she returned to the set, she remembered Rishi Kapoor on the first day and even penned a post on social media. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in The Body with Emraan Hashmi.

