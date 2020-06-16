  1. Home
Riddhima Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan & Wajid: Legends live on forever

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share a photo collage of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Wajid Khan and expressed her thoughts on the demise of the talented artists from Bollywood.
17231 reads Mumbai
Riddhima Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan & Wajid: Legends live on foreverRiddhima Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan & Wajid: Legends live on forever
2020 has surely been a rough year for everyone. First, the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world, and in Bollywood, in the past few months, some of the most talented stars left for their heavenly abode including Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Wajid Khan. On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34 and left the entire industry shocked. Many stars have expressed grief over Sushant’s demise and now, late star Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also remembered all the talent that Bollywood lost this year. 

Taking to her Instagram story, Riddhima shared a collage photo of late Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Wajid Khan and Irrfan Khan. She shared the photo and mentioned that ‘Legends live on forever.’ Riddhima and Ranbir lost their father Rishi Kapoor on April 30, 2020, as he passed away after 2 years of battling with Cancer. Irrfan Khan passed away just a day prior on April 29, 2020, and his demise left everyone in a state of grief and shock. Composer Wajid left for his heavenly abode on May 31, 2020. 

Remembering the stars, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter called her father, Irrfan Khan, Wajid Khan and Sushant ‘legends’ and reacted to the passing away of talented stars of Bollywood. 

Here is Riddhima’s post remembering Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan & Wajid:

Sushant’s demise evoked an emotional reaction from all his close friends. Kriti Sanon, who was Sushant’s closest friend and former co-star, penned a heartbreaking note to him today on social media. A day back, Sushant’s funeral took place in Mumbai where his friends Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Dinesh Vijan, Mukesh Chhabra, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and others paid their final respects to the actor along with his family. In 2020, Bollywood’s extremely talented stars passed away and fans of Sushant, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Wajid Khan continue to pay their tributes to them on social media via throwback photos and videos. 

Credits :Instagram

