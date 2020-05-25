Riddhima Kapoor revisits ‘priceless’ childhood memory as late Rishi Kapoor & Neetu hold her in their arms; PIC

Today, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a throwback childhood photo that had late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor hold ‘baby’ Riddhima Kapoor in their arms

Ever since ’s demise, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing unseen and rare photos of her late father on social media. From sharing her and ’s childhood photos to revising their vacations, Riddhima Kapoor has been literally, taking us down memory lane and in the latest, Riddhima shared a photo of Rishi Kapoor, as the two are seen holding baby Riddhima Kapoor in their arms. In the photo, both Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are twinning in white hats while posing for a photo.

For all those who don’t know, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai on 30th April, after a two-year-long battle with cancer. After being diagnosed with cancer, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor jetted off to New York for treatment and after a year-long treatment, the two returned to India in 2019. Post his demise, the Kapoor family released an official statement revealing that the 67-year-old actor was battling leukemia for the past two years. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the last rites of the actor were performed at Chandanwadi Crematorium and it was attended by a handful of family members and friends.

Due to the lockdown, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was denied permission to fly to Mumbai from Delhi to attend the last rites of her father, and therefore, Riddhima Kapoor travelled by road from Delhi to Mumbai to be with her family and on the 13th prayer meet of Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor posted a photo with Ranbir Kapoor as the two paid their last respects to Rishi Kapoor.

Check out Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's throwback photo here:

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in New Delhi; Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor as the family heads to the capital

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×