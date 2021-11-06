Riddhima Kapoor Sahani is all hearts for brother Ranbir Kapoor as she sends him sweet Bhai Dooj greetings

The auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj holds a special place in Indian culture. Every year, this day is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm as brothers and sisters all across the country take some time out to appreciate the presence of siblings in their lives. Going by the same, even celebrity sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani took to social media to shower love on her Rockstar brother Ranbir Kapoor to mark the moment of celebration.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ridhhima shared a sweet throwback photo alongside the Brahmastra star. In the selfie, the sibling duo can be seen twinning and winning as they pose for the camera together. While sharing the picture online, Riddhima dropped a slew of heart emoticons to express her love for the Sanju star. Speaking of their sibling relation, it seems that the duo shares a great bond of camaraderie with each other and the below picture is a testimony to it.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 biographical comedy film, Sanju. Currently, he has a dozen projects lined up in the pipeline. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch him feature alongside girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji directed sci-fi flick Brahmastra. Post this, he will also be seen alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera.

Apart from this, wedding rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have also taken social media by storm in the recent past. Although the date isn’t officially confirmed, it appears that the couple might seal the deal soon. During Diwali 2021, Ranbir and Alia also attended Kali Puja together and pictures from their outing went viral instantly. In addition to this, Alia’s latest mushy post for beau Ranbir left their fans in awe.

