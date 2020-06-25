Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is all heart for Karisma Kapoor as she wishes her the 'happiest birthday'; See Photo

As Karisma Kapoor turns a year older, her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes the actress with a beautiful collage on this special day.

’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is an avid social media user and she never fails to treat her fans with some amazing photos. From sharing beautiful pictures of her family to her having a gala time with her daughter, Riddhima has her social media game on point. Recently, Riddhima grabbed the eyeballs after she shared a stunning picture of herself with her mommy and brother Ranbir Kapoor and it was all about family love. She captioned the image as, “Always & forever”.

And today, on the occasion of her cousin sister and actress Karisma Kapoor's birthday, Riddhima has shared a beautiful collage of pictures on her Instagram story on wishing the birthday girl. One picture shows Karisma and Riddhima looking gorgeous as they strike for a perfect selfie. The other photo is where the girls are seen posing with Rima Jain and in the third picture, we can see the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress posing with Riddhima and a girl looking fabulous flaunting their flawless skin. Sharing the collage of the photos, Riddhima wrote, "Happiest bday @therealkarismakapoor (pink heart emoji)"

Meanwhile, despite being away from movies for a very long time, Karisma Kapoor still continues to rule the hearts of millions and there is no denying this fact. She was considered one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses back in the late 90s and 2000s. The diva still serves as an inspiration to many. She made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Prem Qaidi that was released in 1991. Karisma has entertained fans with some amazing movies like Raja Hindustani, Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna, Coolie No. 1, Judwaa, Zubeidaa and more. Recently, Karisma was seen in the web series Mentalhood.

