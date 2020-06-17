Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confesses having fights with Ranbir Kapoor even at this age; See POST

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently had an AMA session with her fans on social media. She has made a shocking revelation about herself and brother Ranbir Kapoor in the same.

Veteran actor left for his heavenly abode on 30th April 2020, leaving the entire film industry grief-stricken and in deep shock. He was battling with leukemia for almost one and a half years and had also received treatment in New York for the same. Fans rejoiced when the actor came back to India with his wife a few months back. However, no one could have imagined in their wildest dreams that he would leave us so soon.

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been constantly sharing fond memories related to her late father on social media for a long time. Recently, she was engaged in an AMA session on Instagram through which she tried to answer some of their queries. It is in the midst of all this that Riddhima makes a shocking but hilarious revelation about having fights with her brother even now when being asked about the same by a fan.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Apart from that, Riddhima has tried to answer numerous other questions that are related to her fitness, healthy lifestyle, mom Neetu Kapoor, and more. Many of the fans enquired about Neetu Kapoor’s health post which she replied in the affirmative stating that her mother is doing well. Riddhima arrived with her family in Mumbai some days back post the demise of her father. Before that, she was residing in Delhi because of which she could not reach Rishi Kapoor’s funeral on time.

