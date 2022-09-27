Riddhima Kapoor Sahni drops heartfelt birthday wish for her 'incredible' hubby Bharat Sahni

Breaking away from the usual expectations of joining the film industry, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni—the daughter of legendary actors Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor, carved out her own niche in her world of creativity and opted to pursue her career as a fashion and jewellery designer. As she grew up, she became a well-known figure in the fashion industry. Though being ardently devoted to her profession, she makes sure to spend quality time with her family as well.

On Tuesday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had reserved the most heart-warming birthday wish for her "incredible" - husband Bharat Sahni. Today, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared an adorable birthday message for her husband on Instagram, describing him as her "best friend forever".