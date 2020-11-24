Riddhima Kapoor Sahni expresses an undying love for cousin Armaan Jain as she wishes him on his birthday

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has wished her cousin Armaan Jain in the sweetest way possible on his birthday. Take a look at her post.

’s cousin Armaan Jain has turned a year older yesterday and the handsome hunk received heartfelt birthday wishes from his family members and dear pals. His cousins ensured to make his 30th birthday special and a memorable affair. His sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is very active on social media, has wished him in the sweetest way possible. The star kid extended her wishes on her photo-sharing app.

Taking to her Instagram stories, ’s daughter shared two amazing pictures while wishing Armaan. In the first picture, the birthday boy can be seen posing with the entire family. The picture also shows his close family members including Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Tara Sutaria. She captions the photo as, “@therealarmaanjain Birthday eve#30thbirthday,” followed by a heart emoticon. The other picture shows Armaan posing for a selfie with Riddhima. In the click, the brother-sister duo can be seen twinning in black and shells out major sibling goals. The picture read as, “Happy 30th Armaani ! Love You.”

Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Armaan and his wife Anissa Malhotra, who got married earlier this year, are currently enjoying their quality time in Maldives. The couple has been sharing the glimpses of it on their social media handles. To note, it is their first vacation post wedding and they are enjoying every bit of it. Armaan recently dropped amazing pictures with Anissa while writing, “My kind of Monday.”

