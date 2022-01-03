Riddhima Kapoor Sahni flaunts her radiant smile with 'rockstar' mother Neetu Kapoor in THIS new selfie

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni always shares pictures with her mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor. She is very close to her mother and ever since father Rishi Kapoor passed away, the star kid has become even closer. Even the actress is also seen with them on every occasion. Today also, Riddhima took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture with her mother. She has even called her ‘rockstar’. To note, Ranbir has returned from his vacation in Kenya with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Coming back to the picture, Riddhima and Neetu are seen posing for a selfie. The star kid is wearing an olive colour attire and the veteran actress is wearing a black outfit. Both have also appeared on The Kapil Sharma Comedy Show. Riddhima did not make her career in Bollywood but enjoys a huge fan following. Recently, she had shared a picture with her father and father-in-law. She posted a photograph of her father-in-law on Instagram with a heartfelt farewell message that read, "We will miss you," accompanied by a broken-hearted emoji.

On the other hand, Riddhima’s husband had also shared a nostalgic childhood picture with his father with an emotional caption. He wrote, “My dad my hero…..Love you always & forever".

Take a look at the selfie here:

On the work front, Neetu will be making a comeback in the entertainment industry after a long time. She will be seen in Raj Mehta’s next, a comedy, titled Jugg Jugg Jeeyo. The film will see veteran actors Neetu and Anil Kapoor together on screen for the first time.

