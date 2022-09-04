Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gets emotional remembering Rishi Kapoor on Birth Anniversary: Miss you especially today

Rishi Kapoor was born on this day in 1952. The late actor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. The yesteryear star’s untimely demise left the entire country in deep shock. He was 67 at the time of his death. Rishi battled leukemia (blood cancer) for two years and died at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on April 30, 2020. Today marks the Khel Khel Mein actor's third birth anniversary after his death.

Just a while ago, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's firstborn, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share a photo of her late father on his birth anniversary. Sharing a picture of the actor, she wrote, "We miss you so much especially today but 'with a cheer, not a tear, in Our eye' (white heart emoticon) Love you Papa". Meanwhile, earlier today, Neetu shared a special post for her late husband on social media and captioned her post, “Happy birthday,” and added a heart emoji.

Check out Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's tribute to Rishi Kapoor:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie JugJugg Jeeyo. The comedy-drama film was produced by Viacom18 Studios, and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions, directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani alongside Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. It marked Neetu's first appearance on the big screen after seven years. She was last seen in Besharam opposite Rishi and their son, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

