Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gets emotional as she remembers Rishi Kapoor by sharing a PHOTO from last year's Diwali

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has recently shared an emotional post for him ahead of Diwali.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gets emotional as she remembers Rishi Kapoor by sharing a PHOTO from last year's Diwali Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gets emotional as she remembers Rishi Kapoor by sharing a PHOTO from last year's Diwali
This year has not proved to be a good one for Bollywood and the reasons are by now known to all. The film fraternity has lost some talented souls in 2020 and their void will be difficult to fill in the mere future. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020, leaving everyone numb and emotional. The yesteryear star’s untimely demise left the entire country in deep shock. He was 67 at the time of his death.

His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has recently recalled a fond memory of the late actor that is sure to leave many of us teary-eyed. She has shared a throwback picture with parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor that dates back to last year’s Diwali. The three of them are seen dressed in their traditional best while posing for the pictures. Riddhima also adds an emotional caption along with the same Instagram post that reads, “Miss you Papa.”

Check out her post below:

Talking about Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor, she will be seen very soon in a new movie titled Jug Jug Jiyo. The veteran actress recently took off to Chandigarh for its shooting schedule along with the rest of the star cast. Among those accompanying her include Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Prajakta Kohli. The movie in question will be backed by Raj Mehta who had earlier directed Good Newwz. It will also witness Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor collaborating with each other for the first time on-screen. 

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor ahead of Jug Jug Jiyo shoot; Thanks Ranbir, Riddhima for encouraging her

