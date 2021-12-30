Riddhima Kapoor Sahni grieves the loss of dad Rishi Kapoor and her father in law; Shares UNSEEN pic

Losing a parent is the greatest ordeal one can go through. Yet, it is the truth of life that everyone has to accept. Two days back on Monday, 27th December, fashion designer Riddhima Kapoor lost her second father, her father-in-law Shrawan Sahni. Just over a year ago, Riddhima, along with her brother Ranbir Kapoor, had lost their papa Rishi Kapoor who succumbed to his long fight with cancer on April 30, 2020. Today, she shared an invaluable picture with both her fathers in it, and it was extremely beautiful yet heart-wrenching.

The pic was one from the archives, something that the audience had never seen before. Both Rishi Kapoor and Shrawan Sahni were there in it, with shiny, hopeful eyes and a smile plastered on their faces- an invaluable picture that will be forever cherished by Riddhima and her family. Riddhima posted a photograph of her father-in-law on Instagram with a heartfelt farewell message that read, "We will miss you," accompanied by a broken-hearted emoji. All her fans and industry colleagues, from actress Dia Mirza to producer Shabinaa Khan, paid their tributes in the comment section. On the other hand, Riddhima’s husband shared a nostalgic childhood picture with his father with an emotional caption. He wrote, “My dad my hero…..Love you always & forever".

Check Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's story HERE

Check Bharat Sahni's post:

We can only imagine how heartbreaking the past two years, 2020 and 2021, have been for Riddhima. She lost both her father figures and pillars of her life.

