Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gushes over bhabhi Alia Bhatt’s latest PIC; Calls her ‘gorgeous girl’

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular celebrities in the country. She also enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to go out in the public domain. Recently, she visited Doha for an event and shared some ethereal pictures from her visit In the photos, Alia channelled her inner boss lady as she spent a day in Doha. She looked ethereal in a white pantsuit. Her hair and makeup were also on point.

Her loved ones soon showered affection for her beautiful look. And, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister and Alia’s sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too joined the bandwagon and praised the actress. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Riddhima shared Alia’s photo and wrote, “My Gorgeous Girl”. Alia too reacted to her compliment and reshared it on her Instagram and wrote, “Love you.” To note, Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April this year in presence of close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The movie marks Alia’s second collaboration with Ranveer after Gully Boy. Besides, Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. The movie will mark Alia’s first onscreen appearance with her husband Ranbir and the first part of the film is slated to release on September 9 this year. Apart from this, she will also make her debut in Hollywood with Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

