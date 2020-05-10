Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has the sweetest wish for mom Neetu Kapoor on Mother's Day: My mom, my everything

Today, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a few pictures with mommy Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram post and story with the sweetest wish.

and 's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been winning the audience's heart by sharing some sweet memories in the form of throwback photos on social media. From posting amazing pictures of late father Rishi Kapoor to some pictures of her entire family, Riddhima has been on a throwback spree for a few days. Today, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Riddhima has shared a few pictures with mommy Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram post and story with the sweetest wish.

Sharing a mother-daughter selfie on her Instagram post where both Riddhima and Neetu look happy while posing on the camera, Riddhima wrote, "Love & only love - Happy Mother’s Day Ma." Riddhima also shared an adorable picture of Neetu holding her pet dog while striking a cute pose. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to my most beautiful." She even shared another selfie with Neetu where the two show off their cool swag while donning glares. Riddhima wrote, "My mom-my everything." Riddhima indeed shares a great bond with her mother and these pictures are proof.

Recently, Riddhima had shared a throwback picture wherein we can see Ranbir, Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor posing for a selfie and alongside the photo, Riddhima wrote, “Throwback #happydayscarefreetimes.”

A few days back, Riddhima had shared two endearing throwback photos. One of the photos was from the time when , Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya had visited Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York with Ranbir and Alia. In another photo, we can see Riddhima posing with her late father, Rishi Kapoor and mom Neetu Kapoor. Riddhima, who stays in Delhi had arrived in Mumbai after Rishi Kapoor's cremation via road as flights weren’t operational due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Amid the hour of grief for Ranbir, Neetu and Riddhima, condolences and support has been pouring in from the film industry.

