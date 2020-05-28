Riddhima Kapoor Sahni loses to mom Neetu Kapoor at scrabble, says dad Rishi Kapoor trained her well

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor recently played late Rishi Kapoor's favourite scrabble. She also says that he trained her mom well as the latter beats her twice in the game.

The Bollywood film industry lost a true gem on 30th April 2020 as veteran actor left for his heavenly abode after a long battle with leukemia. The yesteryear superstar has left behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations through the medium of his movies. It will be impossible to fill his void in B-town. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter has been sharing various fond memories of her father on social media for the past few days.

As we speak of this, she has shared a post on her Instagram handle thereby remembering the late actor yet again. Riddhima shares the picture of a scrabble along with the post and writes, “Dad trained mom well!! She beat me twice already!” For the unversed, this was late Rishi Kapoor’s favourite scrabble as revealed by Riddhima herself through social media a few days back. Her latest story proves again how much she misses her dad. She has also been a constant emotional support for .

Meanwhile, check out her post below:

Talking about Rishi Kapoor, the late actor was diagnosed with leukemia back in 2018 and had been receiving treatment in New York for a period of almost one and a half years. Many of his fans were elated when he finally came to India with wife Neetu Kapoor a few months back. But no one could have imagined in their wildest dreams that the actor would leave us so soon.

