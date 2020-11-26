Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is 'majorly missing' her mother Neetu Kapoor as she drops a fun boomerang with her

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is currently in Delhi, is missing her mother Neetu Kapoor as the actress is in Chandigarh shooting for her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Check out her post.

It is no secret that and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are of the most popular and stylish mother-daughter duo in Bollywood. Be it any occasion, they are spotted together enjoying quality time. From attending B-Town’s starry awards nights to going for vacations together, the two of them often set out some major mother-daughter goals. In fact, on social media too, they have been stealing hearts with their strong bond. And, now when the veteran actress is in Chandigarh for the shoot of her next film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, her doting daughter is badly missing her. She expressed the same in her recent Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Riddhima shared a beautiful boomerang video with mommy Neetu and mentioned that she is missing her face. In the video, the duo can be seen happily posing together. One simply cannot miss the gorgeous actress’ charming smile and their expressions. Alongside the video, the star kid wrote, “Major missing this face now!!!! @neetu54 Maaaa” followed by a heart emoji. To note, ’s sister had earlier shared a picture with Neetu and wished her good luck on the first day of her shoot.

Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram post for mommy Neetu Kapoor:

On a related note, the Amar Akbar Anthony actress had returned to the screen after many years. She was last seen in the 2013 film Besharam with son Ranbir Kapoor and late husband . While expressing her excitement, the senior actress had earlier shared the behind-the-scenes photo from the set as she gets ready for the first day of the shoot. Besides Neetu, Jug Jugg Jeeyo also stars , Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

