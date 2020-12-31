Riddhima Kapoor Sahni misses her father Rishi Kapoor as she shares throwback pic; Says ‘We miss you everyday’

Riddhima Kapoor, who is in Ranthambore with her family, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir, Alia among other, always shares throwback pictures of late actor-father Rishi Kapoor.

It will not be wrong to call 2020 a depressing year. A year that left a scar on everyone’s mind and heart. We came to know about many things for the first time in our lifetime. The pandemic affected almost all the sectors especially the entertainment industry. It is in this year that we lost some of the Bollywood's gems. From Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan, , SP Balasubrahmanyam to Nishikant Kamat, Saroj Khan, Jagdeep, many celebrities left us leaving a void in the industry.

It has been eight months since the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni still misses her late father and often shares throwback pictures with him. And today, on the last day of 2020, she has shared an old picture of Rishi and on her Instagram. She has even written a heartfelt caption, “You are missed everyday! Wish you were here with us. We love you.”

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in April this year after suffering from leukemia for the past two years.

Riddhima is currently along with Neetu Kapoor, , and their families in Ranthambore to bring in New Year. There were speculations that Ranbir and Alia will get engaged at this trip, but they were cleared by Randhir Kapoor. He rubbished the reports saying that both are not getting engaged.

Credits :Riddhima kapoor sahni instagram

