Riddhima Kapoor Sahni misses Rishi Kapoor during Diwali celebration; Shares his pic with granddaughter Samara

Ahead of Diwali 2020, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a beautiful picture of Rishi Kapoor as she misses her father during the festive season.
Diwali is around the corner and just like the rest of the country, the Kapoors are also gearing up for this festival of light. While the preparations for festivals have begun, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is missing her father Rishi Kapoor who had breathed his last in April this year. The lady has been sharing throwback pics from 2019 Diwali celebrations wherein the late actor was seen posing with his wife Neetu Kapoor and his daughter. The trio was dressed in traditional attire and made a perfect family picture. But this nostalgic spree didn’t end here.

Riddhima once again shared a beautiful throwback picture of Chintu Kapoor and got us all emotional. In the picture, the veteran actor was seen enjoying his moment with his granddaughter Samara. Rishi was seen dressed in a grey coloured kurta and was sitting on a couch while Samara, who was looking cute in her red embroidered dress and high bun, was seen sitting in his lap. Riddhima, who has been missing her father’s presence, captioned the image as with a heart emoticon followed by a broken heart emoticon.

Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s post for daddy Rishi Kapoor:

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, after a two year battle with leukaemia. In fact, the actor who was diagnosed with the deadly disease in 2018 had flown to New York for the medical treatment with Neetu Kapoor and had returned to Mumbai in 2019 after around 11 months.

