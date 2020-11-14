Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is missing mommy Neetu Kapoor and bro Ranbir Kapoor during Diwali celebrations; See pic

On the occasion of Diwali, Riddhima Kapoor has shared a love filled post for Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

It is Diwali today and everyone is celebrating it in their own way. Given the COVID 19 pandemic, several Bollywood celebs have cancelled their Diwali bash, most of them are celebrating this festival of lights with their respective families. Amid this, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is missing her family during the Diwali celebrations. While the lady has been sharing daddy ’s throwback pics all this from last year’s Diwali celebrations, she has now shared a love filled post for mommy and brother .

In the pic, Riddhima was seen posing with Neetu, Ranbir and daughter Samara. This pic was, apparently, clicked during their family vacation wherein Ranbir looked dapper in his greyish black jacket and cap and was seen holding their pet dog. The trio was seen posing happily with little Samara making it a perfect family pic. Riddhima captioned the image as “Major missing today” followed by a heart emoticon. To note, Riddhima had recently flown to Delhi with her daughter for Diwali celebrations. Besides, Neetu is also out of town this Diwali and is working on her upcoming project Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Take a look Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s post for Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor:

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor had also shared a pic with Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Neetu and wife Sunita Kapoor as he sent Diwali wishes to his fans. He had captioned the image as, “Happy Diwali!! Sab Khush Raho Aur Jug Jugg Jeeyo!”

