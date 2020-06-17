Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on mother Neetu Singh after Rishi Kapoor's demise: We derive strength from each other

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni says she and mom Neetu Singh Kapoor derive strength from each other after Rishi Kapoor's demise.

After 's demise last month, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, , and have been acting as Neetu Singh Kapoor's pillar. The actor was admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbi where he breathed his last. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was in Delhi when her father passed away. She came to Mumbai by car and has been staying with her mother Neetu Singh Kapoor ever since she returned.

Recently, Riddhima conducted a Ask me session on Instagram where she answered questions about her fitness routine, family members and her mom Neetu Singh Kapoor. A fan enquired about Neetu Singh's health and Riddhima responded saying, "We derive strength from each other- we are well" followed by a heart emoji. Another fan asked Riddhima who is her inspiration and she responded saying that it is her mom Neetu Singh. Her mother Neetu Singh has been sharing photographs of Rishi Kapoor on her social media handle ever since his demise.

Neetu Singh was a doting wife even in tough times. When Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia and receiving treatment for the same in the US for almost a year, Neetu Singh stayed with him throughout his treatment and gave him support. "Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye. Cheerio, here I go on my way, With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye. Give me a smile, I can keep for a while In my heart while I'm away," Neetu Singh wrote for him recently and shared a throwback picture of herself with Rishi Kapoor.

Credits :Instagram

