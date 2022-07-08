Riddhima Kapoor Sahni & Neetu Kapoor miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt as they celebrate latter’s b'day in London

Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 64th birthday today. Her day just got extra special as she got to relish some quality time with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and other family members in London. Meanwhile, just a while ago, Riddhima shared a cute picture with mom Neetu and needless to say, the mother-daughter duo is missing parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The newlyweds couldn’t join the birthday celebrations as both are occupied with their work commitments. While Alia just wrapped up shooting her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone, Ranbir is busy promoting Shamshera.

Sharing the picture, Ranbir’s sister captioned it as: “Major missing Alia Bhatt and RK.” While Ranbir and Alia couldn’t be with Neetu, the soon-to-be parents have made sure to make her day more special by sending her a sweet gift. Yes! The adorable couple had sent Neetu a bouquet of white roses along with a note which read, “Happy birthday mom. Love you lots”. Neetu, who was overwhelmed with Ranbir and Alia’s gesture, took to her Instagram story and shared the pic of Ranbir and Alia’s sweet gift. She captioned the post as, “Thank you @aliaabhatt Rana” along with a heart emoticon.

Have a look at Riddhima's post:

Neetu’s daughter-in-law Alia also took to her Instagram handle to share an unseen picture with the actress from her Haldi ceremony and penned a sweet birthday note which read, ‘Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul... my mother-in-law/friend/soon-to-be Dadi maaa, love you so so much.’

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is on cloud nine as she is soon going to be a grandparent as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The announcement was made by Alia as she shared a beautiful pic from her scan from the hospital, captioning it: “Our baby ….. coming soon.”. The picture put up by the actress on Instagram showed her in a hospital bed, as her husband Ranbir Kapoor sat beside her and the duo stared away at what looked like sonography. The post also had another pic showcasing a lion family.

On the work front, Neetu was last seen in Raj Mehta’s ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ which also starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The film received positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike.