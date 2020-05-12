  1. Home
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pays a tribute to late Rishi Kapoor at Mumbai home: Love you always Papa

In the photo, Riddhima Kapoor could be seen standing next to Rishi Kapoor's black and white framed photo surrounded by flowers at their Mumbai home.
279609 reads Mumbai Updated: May 13, 2020 11:28 am
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pays a tribute to late Rishi Kapoor at Mumbai home: Love you always Papa
Days after Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor organised a prayer meet for the late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor at home, the actor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a photo and paid tribute to her father. Riddhima took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a new photo. In the photo, Riddhima could be seen standing next to Rishi Kapoor's black and white framed photo, surrounded by flowers, at their Mumbai home. She captioned it, "Love you always Papa." 

The earlier prayer meet was an intimate family affair and showed Neetu and Ranbir similarly sitting beside the late actor's photo. The photo was widely shared by fan clubs. In the photo, Ranbir can be seen donning a turban and a kurta. As for Neetu, the late actor's wife wore white for the prayer meet.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Hospital. While his funeral took place the same day, Riddhima was not present in the city as she resides in Delhi. However, she left for Mumbai the same day via road and arrivedthat following weekend.  

Take a look at Riddhima's latest photo below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love you always Papa ...

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Neetu, Riddhima and Ranbir were also spotted at South Mumbai's Banganga Tank where they immersed Rishi Kapoor's ashes. Since the legendary actor's demise, Riddhima has been posting fond memories she shared with her father on Instagram. Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor had also taken to share a smiling photo of her husband and captioned it, "End of our story."   

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

End of our story

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 after battling leukemia for two years. The Kapoor family was surrounded by immediate family members and Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan among others for the funeral.

