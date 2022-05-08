Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pens a sweet note for Neetu Kapoor on Mother’s Day: To my superwoman…

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Bollywood celebrities today took to their social media handles and posted beautiful notes for their mothers. To join the bandwagon, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also penned a special letter for her mother Neetu Kapoor.

According to India Today, the letter read, "Dear Ma, They say god couldn’t be everywhere, so made a mother and it's the truth. She nurtures us when we are small, protects us when we are troubled, comforts us when we are uneasy and ensures our well being at all costs. My mother and I have a beautiful bond; we are each others best friends, confidants and a support system. While each day is Mother’s Day, this Mother’s Day I thank god for blessing me with my mother, who is not only an icon for me, but also for the whole nation. To my superwoman superstar mother - Happy Mother’s Day! I love you."

Riddhima also shared a picture with Neetu on Instagram and captioned it, “Ma” with a heart emoticon. Neetu was quick to notice the post. She rushed to the comment section and dropped a heart emoji for her daughter.

Take a look:

Apart from Riddhima, Alia Bhatt also penned a heartfelt note for her mothers. The actress, who recently got married, dedicated her Mother's Day post not just to her own mum but also to her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Sharing a picture from her wedding, Alia wrote, "My beautiful beautiful mothers Happy Mothers Day - ALL DAY EVERYDAY!" Neetu also reacted to her daughter-in-law's post as she replied, "Love you Ala."

Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares an unmissable family photo with bride Alia Bhatt & groom Ranbir Kapoor