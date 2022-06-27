Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's pregnancy; Says 'they will be the best parents'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently on cloud nine as the duo are all set to embrace parenthood. On Monday morning, the Gangubai Kathiwadi actress took to her social media handle and announced that they will be welcoming their first child soon. Alia captioned the photos and wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” In the first photo, the Student Of The Year actress is seen undergoing ultrasound with her husband Ranbir sitting by her side. The other photo also featured a lion and lioness with their cub.

After Alia made her pregnancy announcement, social media is filled with congratulatory messages for them. Now, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also reacted to the good news and expressed joy. Talking to India Today, she praised the parents-to-be and said, "I am extremely excited and as a family we are thrilled. They will be the best parents." Riddhima also took to her Instagram stories and congratulated Ranbir and Alia. Sharing their photo, she wrote: "My babies are having a baby. I love you both so much @aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor."

Check our Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's wish for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt:

Ranbir and Alia began dating after working together on the sets of Brahmastra in 2017. After dating for five years, the couple tied the knot on April 14 this year in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Bandra residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate ceremony that was attended by their close friends and family members.

On the work front, the couple will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. It is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year and also marks Ranbir-Alia's first on-screen collaboration together. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in the lead. It is slated to release on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

ALSO READ: When Alia Bhatt subtly revealed about expecting her first baby with Ranbir Kapoor; Here's proof