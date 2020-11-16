Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recalls fun time with Ranbir Kapoor as she shares throwback selfie on Bhai Dooj

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is an avid social media user, has shared an amazing picture with Ranbir Kapoor on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. It is surely giving us major sibling goals.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and are among the most talked about siblings in Bollywood and there is no denying that. The two of them share a friendly bond and leave no opportunity to express their unconditional love for each other. Riddhima, who is an avid social media user, often shares her stunning pictures and family photos. The diva often grabs headlines for her amazing posts. From sharing family pictures to treating fans with gym selfies, Riddhima is a true blue social media queen. As we speak of this, today on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Riddhima has shared a throwback picture with Ranbir on her Instagram story.

In the picture, the brother-sister duo can be seen posing together for a selfie. While ’s daughter looked stunning in a black dress with the makeup game on point, the Sanju actor, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black tee. One can’t surely miss Ranbir’s innocent face here. Needless to say, the picture is giving us major sibling goals. She has also shared videos of doing cardio exercise while shelling out major fitness goals. Alongside the video she wrote, “Cardio Monday #strongisthenewsexy #yogalife #core #strongisthegoal #yogagirl gymlife.”

Check out Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram post:

On a related note, the star kid has also shared a family picture wherein she revealed that she missed her family on Diwali. In the picture, Riddhima is seen posing with Neetu, Ranbir and daughter Samara. Alongside the click, she writes, “Major missing today” followed by a heart emoticon. The photo that won hearts on the internet was apparently taken during their family vacation wherein the Jagga Jasoos star looked dapper in his greyish black jacket as he posed while holding their pet dog.

Read Also: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is missing mommy Neetu Kapoor and bro Ranbir Kapoor during Diwali celebrations; See pic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

Share your comment ×