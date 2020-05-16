Riddhima Kapoor remembers daddy Rishi Kapoor as she shares a beautiful pic of his favourite scrabble

As Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is missing her father Rishi Kapoor, she shared a picture of his favourite scrabble and it got us emotional.

is no more with us and each one of us are still struggling to come in terms with this reality. It won’t be wrong to admit that many of us even refuse to bid goodbye to Bollywood’s legendary star who taught the art of loving even before emerged as the king of romance. He was and will forever be the charming stealer of hearts. And while the cine buffs are terribly missing Rishi Kapoor, our heart goes out to his wife Neetu Singh, son and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. After all, it is an emotionally crucial moment for them.

Riddhima, who was quite close to her father, is undoubtedly missing her father and her Instagram stories are proof to it. The lady has been sharing throwback pictures of her parents and their classic love story, dropping hints about how much she wants to have Rishi back with her.

ALSO READ | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has the sweetest wish for mom Neetu Kapoor on Mother's Day: My mom, my everything

However, her recent Instagram story left us with a teary eye as she shared a beautiful picture of her father’s favourite scrabble. Yes! the picture featured a scrabble board. In the caption, Riddhima spoke about Rishi’s love for scrabble and wrote, “My dad loved his scrabble! He bought this in New York” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s recent post:

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 after his two year battle with leukaemia in a hospital in Mumbai. To recall, the veteran actor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and had even flown to New York for medical treatment and was accompanied by Neetu Singh there.

ALSO READ | Riddhima Kapoor time travels to childhood as she shares an old pic with Rishi Kapoor & one of Neetu’s birthday

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×