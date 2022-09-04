Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers father Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary: 'In your reflection we live...'

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, who had left heavenly abode in April 2020, is still one of the most remembered and cherished actors across generations. Known for his roles in movies like Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony to name a few, the family members and his die-heart fans are marking his 70th birth anniversary today. While wifey Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a heartfelt message on this day, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan also dropped hearts on Neetu Kapoor’s emotional post.

Riddhima Kapoor’s Instagram Post

Doting daughter of Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni leaves no moment to express her love for him. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped an emotional post on her Instagram stories remembering her father. Sharing a picture of the actor, she wrote, "We miss you so much especially today but 'with a cheer, not a tear, in Our eye' (white heart emoticon) Love you Papa".

She even shared a Instagram Post saying “In your reflection we live and love… Happy Birthday Papa.” She shared a heart emoji along with it.

Neetu Kapoor's Instagram Post

On the 70th birth anniversary of her late husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable throwback picture on her Instagram handle. The image seems to be from a party as Rishi Kapoor can be seen wearing huge chunky sunglasses while Neetu Kapoor is wearing a multicolour boa scarf. Sharing the image, the veteran actress wrote, "Happy birthday," followed by a heart emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan and Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped heart emoticons. Rishi Kapoor, 67, died in April 2020 after battling cancer for two years.

Neetu Kapoor in her Instagram posts often remembers Rishi Kapoor. Earlier, on Father's Day, she shared a picture of the actor and wrote, "Happy Father's Day always always in our hearts".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor is basking in the success of her last movie JugJugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Also, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt are busy promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra.

