Riddhima Kapoor Sahni returns to Mumbai with daughter Samara post father Rishi Kapoor's demise

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and daughter Samara were snapped in Mumbai today as they returned to the city post father Rishi Kapoor's demise.

The entertainment industry suffered two major losses in April in the form of veteran actors Irrfan Khan and . Rishi is survived by wife , son , and daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. While there were special permissions granted for a certain number of people to attend the last rites, Riddhima wasn't in the city and so, she couldn't partake in his final journey.

And then, reports suggested that Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be traveling to Mumbai via road so that she can be with her family in these testing times. And last night, she was snapped with daughter Samara as she returned to Mumbai from New Delhi traveling via road. The reports had it that they were given special permission to come to Mumbai in order to be of support to the family.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with daughter in Mumbai:

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018 and the actor left for New York soon, where he was being treated for almost a year. The actor returned to Mumbai after almost a year in 2019 and while he was back, the actor was still in remission. He was admitted to the ICU a night before he passed away as his condition got serious.

Credits :Manav Manglani

