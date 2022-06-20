Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reviews mother Neetu Kapoor's JugJugg Jeeyo: Ma, I am so proud of you

Ever since the film JugJugg Jeeyo has been announced, fans are waiting for it to hit the big screens. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in key roles. The lead cast is leaving no stones unturned to promote their much-anticipated film. The movie also stars Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli in key roles. Speaking of which, just a while back, Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni watched the film and penned a sweet review about it. She also praised her mother in the heartfelt note.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Riddhima shared the movie's poster and wrote, "You were all SUPERB!! Fab Movie !!! JugJugg Jeeyo & Ma, I am so proud of you". Neetu Kapoor reshared her daughter's review on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you".

Check Riddhima's post here:

Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

JugJugg Jeeyo is backed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz, the comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

