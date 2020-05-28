Riddhima Kapoor Sahni revisits Kapoor clan's Christmas lunch with dad Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir, Kareena and others

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to relive the memories of the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch with late dad Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others.

Over the past few weeks, fans of late have been pouring in tributes to remember the senior star fondly. The senior star bid adieu to the world on April 30, 2020, and ended his 2 year long battle with cancer. Post his demise, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been remembering him by sharing adorable throwback photos with him, and mom . Once again, Riddhima shared some sweet memories with her late father Rishi Kapoor on social media.

On Thursday, Riddhima took to Instagram and revisited the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch. She shared throwback photos from the previous year’s lunches planned with the Kapoor family. In one of the photos, we can see Rishi Kapoor posing with Neetu, Riddhima and Samara as they head for lunch. In another picture, we can see the entire Kapoor clan posing together. Late Rishi Kapoor can be seen posing with Neetu, Riddhima, Samara by his side and Ranbir is seen smiling and posing with a Santa cap.

Along with late Rishi Kapoor, late Krishna Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor can be seen in the photo as well with Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Karisma Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor clan. The annual Christmas lunch brought together each and every family member and last year, also joined Ranbir and his family at the lunch.

Check out Riddhima Kapoor’s photos with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu and Ranbir:

Last night too, Riddhima dropped throwback photos of late Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir, Neetu and her posing with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. She has been reliving the fond memories with her dad since his demise. A few weeks back, the 13th day prayer meeting for Rishi Kapoor was held where Ranbir came along with Alia to pay last respects to his late dad. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli and others also came to pay their tributes to the legendary star Rishi Kapoor.

