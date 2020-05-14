Riddhima Kapoor Sahni revisits an old photo of her late father Rishi Kapoor celebrating Samara’s birthday

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a photo of late actor Rishi Kapoor celebrating granddaughter Samara’s birthday; Take a look

Ever since Rishi Kapoor’s demise , daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been revisiting the past and sharing unseen photos of with the entire family. From sharing and Rishi Kapoor’s throwback photos to sharing their New Year celebration photos, Riddhima has been revisiting old photos and today, Riddhima Kapoor shared another unseen photo which has late actor Rishi Kapoor celebrating granddaughter Samara’s birthday by cutting a cake. In the photo, Rishi Kapoor and Samara are sitting on the table while cutting the cake and clearly, this photo made us nostalgic.

A few days back, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared pictures of brother Ranbir Kapoor and her paying obeisance to their father Rishi Kapoor at the 13th prayer meet held for the late actor at their residence in Mumbai. Sharing a picture of herself next to a garlanded photograph of Rishi, she wrote, “Love you always Papa…” In another photo, wherein Ranbir and Riddhima performing a puja and offering their prayers, Riddhima wrote, “Your legacy will live on forever... We love you.” At the 13th prayer meet of Rishi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli, Randhir Kapoor and his wife Babita Kapoor, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, and Rima Jain and her son Aadar Jain, and were snapped attending the prayer meet.

ALSO READ | Late actor Rishi Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's photos show endearing bond the father and daughter shared

Check out Rishi Kapoor and his granddaughter's photo here:

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai where he succumbed to cancer and post his demise, his family said in a statement and requested fans and well-wishers to remember him ‘with a smile’ instead of tears. As for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, she couldn’t attend the last rites of her late father because she was denied permission to fly to Mumbai and therefore, she travelled by road to reach Mumbai.

ALSO READ | When Rishi Kapoor was fine if son Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt ever wanted a wedding with just 45 people

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×