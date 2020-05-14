Riddhima Kapoor Sahni revisits an old photo of her late father Rishi Kapoor celebrating Samara’s birthday
Ever since Rishi Kapoor’s demise, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been revisiting the past and sharing unseen photos of Rishi Kapoor with the entire family. From sharing Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s throwback photos to sharing their New Year celebration photos, Riddhima has been revisiting old photos and today, Riddhima Kapoor shared another unseen photo which has late actor Rishi Kapoor celebrating granddaughter Samara’s birthday by cutting a cake. In the photo, Rishi Kapoor and Samara are sitting on the table while cutting the cake and clearly, this photo made us nostalgic.
A few days back, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared pictures of brother Ranbir Kapoor and her paying obeisance to their father Rishi Kapoor at the 13th prayer meet held for the late actor at their residence in Mumbai. Sharing a picture of herself next to a garlanded photograph of Rishi, she wrote, “Love you always Papa…” In another photo, wherein Ranbir and Riddhima performing a puja and offering their prayers, Riddhima wrote, “Your legacy will live on forever... We love you.” At the 13th prayer meet of Rishi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli, Randhir Kapoor and his wife Babita Kapoor, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, and Rima Jain and her son Aadar Jain, and Alia Bhatt were snapped attending the prayer meet.
Check out Rishi Kapoor and his granddaughter's photo here:
Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai where he succumbed to cancer and post his demise, his family said in a statement and requested fans and well-wishers to remember him ‘with a smile’ instead of tears. As for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, she couldn’t attend the last rites of her late father because she was denied permission to fly to Mumbai and therefore, she travelled by road to reach Mumbai.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
They’re still grieving and it’s not easy to lose a parent. I agree we need to move on with our life. We have lost too many people in this COVID19 year.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Most adorable legend!!!
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Rest in Peace, dear legend of Indian Cinema! One of the most, if not the most handsome men of Indian Cinema! Sir Rishi Kapoor!
Anonymous 19 hours ago
This proves that memories Do live on... I most certainly Will do the same
Anonymous 23 hours ago
He was a complete package but a Saint.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Rishiji was such a handsome man
Anonymous 1 day ago
Love the pic
Anonymous 1 day ago
Riddhima husband is not very good looking
Anonymous 1 day ago
Stop sharing these pics all the time .... attention seeker freaks
Anonymous 1 day ago
That is so rude..she is allowed to express her grief She lost her dad
Anonymous 1 day ago
She just lost her father. This could be her expression of grief. Loss of a beloved parent is life changing. Perhaps it helps her to share this. Have a heart. Is there no humanity left on the internet?