Riddhima Kapoor Sahni revisits an old treasured childhood photo with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

Today, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, took to Instagram to share an unseen photo of the late actor. Take a look
Ever since veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after an year long battle with cancer, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who was extremely attached to her late father, has been sharing old and unseen photos of her daddy and today, Riddhima had the perfect weekend throwback treat for her fans as she took to Instagram stories to share a treasured childhood photo with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and although Riddhima looks cute as a button, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu clearly steal the limelight. In the photo, while Riddhima is seated on a chair, Rishi Kapoor, flaunting a bearded look, is seen posing with wifey.

Although Riddhima Kapoor Sahni couldn’t attend Rishi Kapoor’s last rites as she was denied permission to fly due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Riddhima, later, travelled by road to reach Mumbai from Delhi, and as we speak, Riddhima and her daughter are in Mumbai with Neetu Kapoor. A few days back, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni interacted with her fans on social media, and amidst a host of questions, one question that caught our attention was when a fans asked her if she and Ranbir Kapoor fight and to this, Riddhima said that they fight all the time.

Also, when a fan asked Riddhima if Neetu was doing well since Rishi’s death in April. “How is Neetu mam? Is she doing fine now? More strength to you,” she was asked and to this, Riddhima replied, “We derive strength from each other, we are well.” Amid lockdown, Neetu Kapoor gave a haircut to Riddhima at home and the family even welcomed a new pet dog into their house and named the dog- Doodle Kapoor.

Check out Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's post here:

