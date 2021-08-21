Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sends Rakhi wishes to Ranbir Kapoor with a sweet post; Says ‘Love you so much’

It is Raksha Bandhan tomorrow and it happens to be a special day dedicated to the unconditional love between a brother and a sister. Needless to say, the festival is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. And while the nation is gearing up for this festival, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made sure to make her brother feel special before the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The lady took to Instagram and shared some beautiful selfies with her darling brother which was a treat for the fans.

The first selfie featured Riddhima posing with mommy Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor and the trio was all smile for the camera. The next two pictures had the brother and sister duo posing together for selfies and the pics spoke volumes about the unconditional bond between Ranbir and Riddhima. In the caption, Riddhima showered love on the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor and called her the best. She wrote, “Happy Rakhi to the best. Love you so much” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s post for brother Ranbir Kapoor:

Meanwhile, talking about Ranbir Kapoor, the actor will be next seen in Ayaan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra wherein he will be seen sharing the screen space with his ladylove Alia Bhatt for the first time. The movie will also star Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in key roles. Besides, he will also be collaborating with for Luv Ranjan’s yet to be titled project.

