Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares another memorable PIC with Rishi Kapoor; Urges mom Neetu Kapoor to be strong

Late Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a memorable picture of the actor on Instagram. She has also sent a message to mom Neetu Kapoor for boosting her spirit.

Veteran actor passed away on 30th April 2020 leaving his loved ones and millions of followers heartbroken over his demise. The late Bollywood star was battling with cancer for almost one and a half years and had been getting treatment for the same in New York. Rishi Ji came back to India a few months back with wife . He was also supposed to get back to work soon and had a couple of projects lined up.

His sudden demise came as a big blow to the Bollywood film industry which was already trying to cope up with another loss as Irrfan Khan had left for his heavenly abode just a day earlier. Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima has now shared a memorable picture with the late actor which is simply priceless. The father-daughter duo can be seen posing for the camera with Riddhima’s daughter Samara. Apart from this picture, she has shared another post meant for her mother in which she urges the latter to get her back. Riddhima has shared a picture of herself and Ranbir standing beside Neetu Kapoor in the same post in which she mentions themselves as her pillars.

Check out the pictures below:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was in New Delhi with her family at the time of father Rishi Kapoor’s death because of which she could not make it to his funeral amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. She came to Mumbai by road after taking special permission to give a supporting shoulder to mom Neetu Kapoor, brother and other members of their family. The legendary actor's ashes were later on immersed at Banganga as a part of the last rites.

Credits :Instagram

