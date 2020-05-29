Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares beautiful pic with daddy Rishi Kapoor as she misses him a month after his demise

A month after Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Shani pens a heartwarming note as she shared an unseen pic of the legendary actor.

It’s been a month since has breathed his last and his demise created a void in the industry that can never be filled. He breathed his last after battling with cancer for two years. And while the Kapoor’s are still struggling to cope with the loss, Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing throwback pictures of the legendary actor on social media as she reminisced her time with her father. Today, the lady once again shared a throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor as she remembered him a month after his demise.

In the picture, Rishi was seen flaunting his contagious smile as he posed with wife , Riddhima, son in law Bharat Sahni and grand daughter Samara. The picture did leave us with a heavy heart and it is difficult to believe that our Chintu ji is no more with us. Riddhima captioned the image as, “Say not in grief: ‘He is no more,’ but live in thankfulness that he was – Hebrew Proverb. One month today. We miss you.”

Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s post for daddy Rishi Kapoor:

To recall, Riddhima had also penned a sweet message for Kapoor upon his demise and wrote, “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you every day I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever.”

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×