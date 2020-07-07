  1. Home
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares beautiful picture with Neetu Kapoor on the latter’s birthday eve & it’s pure gold

Ahead of Neetu Kapoor’s birthday on July 8, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a beautiful throwback picture with the veteran actress.
Neetu Kapoor is all set to turn a year older on July 8. And although it is going to be a quarantine birthday for her owing to the ongoing COVID 19 outbreak in the industry, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is making efforts to make the day special for the veteran actress and has been sharing pics of the birthday lady on Instagram. And keeping up with this trajectory, the lady once again shared another iconic picture of Neetu which is pure gold.

In the monochrome picture, Neetu is seen posing with Riddhima. The mother-daughter duo looked like twinning in black and was looking resplendent in the picture. It was difficult to take our eyes off from this beautiful pic of Riddhima and Neetu. Earlier, the lady had also shared an adorable picture of the Amar Akbar Anthony actress who was seen posing with her granddaughter Samara and captioned the image as, “My Mommy’s birthday eve” followed by heart emoticons. Besides, Riddhima also shared an endearing selfie with Neetu and Samara and it was all about family love.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s throwback picture:

To recall, the mother-daughter duo has been spending a lot of quality time together these days. In fact, it hasn’t been long when Neetu and Riddhima were seen enjoying a quarantine dinner night. Riddhima even shared a beautiful selfie from their dinner night wherein the mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in black and they looked ravishing. She had captioned the picture as, “Thursday night dinner with mommy #quarantinedinnerideas,” along with heart emoticons.

Ahead of Neetu Kapoor’s birthday on July 8, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a beautiful throwback picture with the veteran actress.

