Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a 'classic' UNSEEN photo of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor & other siblings

Riddhima Sahni Kapoor remembers her dad Rishi Kapoor and shares an unseen childhood photograph of him with his siblings.

It's been a tough phase for Neetu Singh Kapoor and her family after 's demise. The veteran actor passed away on April 30th at the age of 67 after being admitted to the hospital. He complained of breathlessness for which he was rushed to the hospital a few days before his death. Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been staying with mom Neetu Singh ever since her father's demise. Recently, Riddhima took to her Instagram handle to share a childhood photograph of her dad Rishi Kapoor along with Randhir Kapoor and his other siblings and remembered him.

The old classic sees Rishi Kapoor with his siblings, Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and mother Krishna Raj Kapoor. The black and white snap is an unseen picture from the veteran star's childhood. Riddhima Sahni took to her Instagram handle a few hours ago and treated Rishi Kapoor fans with this throwback picture. Riddhima has been a pillar for mom Neetu Singh Kapoor after Rishi Kapoor's demise. She was unable to attend her father's funeral as she was in Delhi during the lockdown and could not fly back. However, she reached back to Mumbai by car the same day.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018. The actor was battling Leukemia and receiving treatment for almost a year in the US. While Rishi was at the hospital in the foreign land, his wife Neetu Singh Kapoor was a constant support for him. Chintuji won his fight against Cancer and returned to the bay only a few months ago. Fans and film fraternity celebrated his comeback and the actor was also gearing up to return back to the screen.

