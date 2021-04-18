Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares cute pic of mom Neetu & Ranbir Kapoor; Neetu reposts saying ‘Mera Chotasa’

Neetu Kapoor shows her motherly love as she shares an old pic of Ranbir Kapoor. The picture was first shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

She loves her son a lot and it is quite evident from the pictures she shares on social media. The veteran actress daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni equally loves her brother and often takes a trip down a memory lane. She shares throwback pictures from the family album. And today also Riddhima shared another adorable picture of Ranbir's from his childhood days. He is looking very cute in the picture.

Neetu Kapoor reposts the picture on her Instagram stories and captioned it as ‘Mera Chotasa’. In the picture, the actor is seen sitting on the shoulder of his mother Neetu. The actress is also smiling while she happily carries him. Riddhima Kapoor has shared heart emojis on the picture. Recently, both mother and son were tested positive for COVID 19. They have recovered now and are in better health. Ranbir’s girlfriend was also tested positive but is now negative.

Recently, the actor was snapped at the clinic where he came for his check-up. He even asked paparazzi, “Aap log ka lockdown nai hai?’

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s pic here:

On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Dharma Productions, there are some parts left to be shot. Apart from this, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani actor also has Luv Ranjan's untitled film with and Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor in his kitty.

