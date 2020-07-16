Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares daddy Rishi Kapoor’s ‘cutest pic ever’ and it is irresistibly adorable

Post Rishi Kapoor’s demise, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing unseen pictures of the late actor on social media.

It has been over two months since Bollywood lost a legendary star after breathed his last on April 30. And while his unfortunate demise created an unfillable void in the industry, fans continue to pay their tribute to the veteran actor on social media and keep sharing his throwback pictures. Amid this, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has also been sharing unseen pictures of Rishi Kapoor on Instagram as she gave the fans a glimpse of their happy moments.

In fact, she has also been sharing beautiful throwback pictures of Chintu from his childhood days which have been making us fall in love with his cuteness all over again. Keeping up with this trajectory, Riddhima has shared one of the cutest pics of the Chandni star wherein Rishi looked in irresistibly adorable. In the pic, Rishi was seen posing in an off white t-shirt and had a goofy expression as he rested his face on the palm of a man in a black suit. The picture featured another kid in a purple t-shirt who was sharing a drink with the man.

Take a look at Rishi Kapoor’s cutest pic ever:

Earlier, Riddhima had revisited a beautiful throwback picture from her childhood wherein she was posing with mommy and daddy Rishi. Although Riddhima looks cute as a button, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu clearly steal the limelight. In the photo, while Riddhima is seated on a chair, Rishi Kapoor, looked dapper flaunting a bearded look while Neetu was seen wearing hair rollers

Credits :Instagram

