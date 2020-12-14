Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a happy PIC with loved ones days after Neetu Kapoor tested negative for COVID 19

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been a constant support to Neetu Kapoor after veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's demise. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

It was a tense moment for everyone in Bollywood including the fans when it was confirmed on news that has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The senior actress had gone to Chandigarh for the shoot of her upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo but had to cut short her trip because of the same. Reports also added how she returned to Mumbai in an air ambulance arranged by her son . However, a good news was awaiting to be heard.

A few days later, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed on social media that her mom has tested negative for COVID-19. It seems like the mother-daughter duo recently had a get-together with their favourite people and her latest Instagram story proves the same. Riddhima has shared a picture in which they can be seen posing with Manish Malhotra, Nitasha Nanda, and others. Once again, Neetu Ji and her daughter grab our attention here as they twin in all-black outfits.

Check out the picture shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni below:

Apart from Neetu Kapoor, Jug Jugg Jeeyo also features , Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul in the lead roles. It has been directed by Raj Mehta. Its initial shooting schedule happened in Chandigarh. However, that came to an abrupt end after a few cast members tested positive for novel coronavirus. Now that Neetu Ji is completely healed, the ones who are yet to recover include Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, and director Raj Mehta himself.

We wish them all a speedy recovery.

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor tests negative for Covid 19; Riddhima Kapoor Sahni CONFIRMS and thanks everyone for good wishes

Credits :Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

