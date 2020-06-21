Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a heartwarming post for Rishi Kapoor on Father's Day; Says 'I miss you'

The post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Instagram reads, "Happy Father’s Day papa! I miss you love you always!"

On the occasion of Father's Day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared an adorable picture of father and mother . The post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Instagram reads, "Happy Father’s Day papa! I miss you love you always!" Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been living with mother Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai post the demise of father Rishi Kapoor on April 30. Rishi Kapoor who reportedly was battling with cancer for two years passed away on April 30 in Mumbai. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni travelled to Mumbai from Delhi, to be with her family.

Recently, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture of her mother Neetu Kapoor with the latest addition to their family, a little pup. In her Instagram post, Riddhima wrote, "We welcome this cutie, Doodle #shitzulove Thank you vardaangupta He is absolutely adorable. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni went on to post some selfies with her new pup on her Instagram stories and her followers were totally in love with the photos shared by Riddhima. The little pup was also clicked with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter Samara.

Check out Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's post

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram handle. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima also shared a rare unseen picture of father Rishi Kapoor along with other Kapoor siblings. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni called the photo 'classic' and had shared it on her Instagram story. The latest photo shared by Riddhima on Father's Day will only melt your hearts.

(ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a 'classic' UNSEEN photo of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor & other siblings)

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×