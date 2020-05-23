Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares mom Neetu Kapoor & daughter Samara’s PHOTO & it’ll bring a smile on your face

Today, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share a happy selfie of mom Neetu Kapoor and daugher Samara. Take a look!

Ever since ’s demise, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing old and throwback photos of late father with the entire fam-jam. From sharing unseen and rare childhood photos with Rishi Kapoor and to revisiting their family holidays, Riddhima has been treating all of Rishi Kapoor’s fans with his unseen photos, and today, Riddhima brightened up the day when she posted a happy selfie of mom and daughter Samara. In the photo, Neetu Kapoor and granddaughter Samara are all smiles as they pose for a photo.

As we all know, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020 as he succumbed to a year long battle with cancer at a hospital in Mumbai. Post his demise, the Kapoor khandan released an official statement confirming his death and also stating that during his last hours, Rishi Kapoor was cheerful. Post Rishi Kapoor’s death, the film fraternity took to social media to mourn the death of the veteran actor and penned heartfelt notes for him. From Amitabh Bachchan, , , , , and others, a host of actors expressed a sense of grief over his demise.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, only a handful of family and friends attended the last rites of the actor, and sadly, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni couldn’t attend the funeral as she was denied permission to fly to Mumbai and therefore, she took the road from Delhi to Mumbai to be with her family. At the 13th prayer meet of Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share a photo with late father as she was seen paying her respects to him. For all those who don’t know, in 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer and he, along with Neetu Kapoor, jetted off to New York for treatment. After almost a year of chemotherapy sessions, Rishi returned to Mumbai in September 2019, and a few months later, it was revealed that he was in remission. As reports suggest, Rishi’s cancer relapsed after he travelled to Delhi in February for a wedding

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor and Samara's selfie here:

Credits :Instagram

