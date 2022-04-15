Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares an unmissable family photo with bride Alia Bhatt & groom Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt broke several broken hearts and tied the knot on April 14 at the actor’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. It was a close-knit ceremony and was only attended by close friends and family members. To note, Alia and Ranbir dated for five long years before taking their relationship a step further. Ever since the bride and groom made their official public appearance after the wedding, social media is buzzing in with the D-Day pictures. And, they are dreamy.

Just a while back, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a family photo on Instagram, that might be taken after the wedding ceremony yesterday. In the photo, the Kapoors and the Bhatts can be seen smiling with the newlyweds. The photo featured bride Alia Bhatt, groom Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and her husband Bharat Sahni. While sharing the photo, she captioned it “Family. Missed my dad so much.” As soon as she shared the photo, sweet comments started to pour in.

Earlier today, Riddhima gave a glimpse of the actual 'tying of the knot' ceremony which is also known as 'Gatbandhan'. This Hindu wedding ritual symbolises the union of the bride and the groom in a sacramental bond for the rest of their lives. For Alia and Ranbir's wedding, the groom's sister Riddhima performed the ritual along with Karisma Kapoor. Next to them, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nitasha Nanda were also seen standing.

In addition to this, for their wedding, Alia and Ranbir twinned in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits. Alia Bhatt ditched the mainstream lehenga and wore a hand-dyed ivory organza saree.

